Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
72º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
SAPD officer suspended after detectives find woman wanted on felony warrant riding in his car
Texas U.S. Senate election results in the March 2026 primary
Election results: Key races to watch in March 2026 primary
Election results: Texas’ 23rd Congressional District race in March 2026 primary
All election results for the San Antonio area and Texas for March 3, 2026, Democrat and Republican primaries
Election results 2026: South-Central Texas and Hill Country local races, Democrat and Republican primaries
All Bexar County races in the March 2026 primary election, Democrat and Republican races
Election results 2026: Texas statewide races, Democrat and Republican primaries
Records: Man facing combined 20 charges in connection with unlicensed East Side car dealership
All Judicial races in the March 2026 primary election, Democrat and Republican races

Sports

Arizona State beats No. 14 Kansas 70-60 in Hurley's potential home finale

John Marshall

Associated Press

1 / 5
Arizona State guard Maurice Odum celebrates with fans after defeating Kansas during an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona State guard Bryce Ford (4) drives on Kansas guard Melvin Council Jr. during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley talks with a referee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas, Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Kansas head coach Bill Self walks off the court after getting ejected from the game during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona State, Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona State center Massamba Diop fouls Kansas forward Bryson Tiller (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Arizona State guard Maurice Odum celebrates with fans after defeating Kansas during an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

TEMPE, Ariz. – Moe Odum scored 23 points, Massamba Diop added 19 and Arizona State pulled away late to beat No. 14 Kansas 70-60 on Tuesday night in what could be Sun Devils coach Bobby Hurley’s final home game.

Hurley is the final year of his contract and the administration hasn't given any indications it will be extended amid a fourth mediocre season in the past five years.

Recommended Videos

The Sun Devils (16-14, 7-10 Big 12) did all they could to send their coach off with a win in a physical, emotional game that included the ejection of Kansas coach Bill Self and one of his assistants.

Arizona State jumped on Kansas early, withstood a big run and made the key plays down the stretch to beat the Jayhawks (21-9, 11-6) for the third time in the Hurley era, with the others 2018 and '19.

Darryn Peterson scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half as the Jayhawks twice rallied from double-digit deficits. Kansas went on a 17-1 run to cut a 20-point halftime deficit to four and trimmed a 12-point deficit to two with four minutes left.

Anthony Johnson answered with a 3-pointer and a layup, kicking off a 11-0 run that secured Arizona State's 15th win over a ranked opponent — second this season — in Hurley's 11 seasons.

Self was hit ejected in the first half for arguing an offensive foul call against Peterson. Assistant Jacque Vaughn was also T'd up and Elmarko Jackson was hit with a flagrant foul for taking down Arizona State's Allen Mukeba on a drive.

Up next

Kansas: Hosts Kansas State on Saturday.

Arizona State: At No. 6 Iowa State on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...