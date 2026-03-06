LeBron James breaks the NBA career field goals record in the Lakers' 120-113 loss to the Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, passes the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 5, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER – LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record for career field goals in the Los Angeles Lakers' 120-113 loss to Denver on Thursday night, with the Nuggets getting 28 points each from All-Stars Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic.

James injured his left elbow on a layup that pulled Los Angeles to 110-106 with four minutes to go and left the game. He returned with 2:05 left and the Lakers trailing by a point. The Lakers, however, never were able to take the lead as the Nuggets finished off a crucial wire-to-wire win.

James finished with 16 points to go with Luka Doncic's 27.

Jokic had his 23rd triple-double of the season with 28 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists to offset nine turnovers and help the Nuggets (39-24) stay a step ahead of the streaking Lakers (37-25) in the logjammed Western Conference.

Aside from his record-breaking bucket in the first quarter — the 15,838th field goal of his 23-year career — James had a couple of sensational baskets: a corkscrew reverse fastbreak layup and an off-balance, 18-foot turnaround jumper that pulled the Lakers to 64-54 at halftime.

And he had three straight jaw-dropping assists as the Lakers staged a fourth-quarter comeback that fell just short.

The Nuggets jumped out to a 16-3 lead and led by 15 points, but turnovers kept the Lakers within striking distance all night.

Murray's 20 first-half points helped the short-handed and undersized Nuggets stay in control. Forward Aaron Gordon worked out on the court before the game but was again in street clothes by game time. Sidelined since Jan. 23 by a pulled hamstring, Gordon is expected to return to action Friday night against the Knicks.

Denver's other defensive stalwart, guard Peyton Watson, has also been out with a pulled hamstring and the Nuggets were also without forwards Cam Johnson (sprained right ankle) and Spencer Jones (strained right shoulder).

Lakers center Deandre Ayton left in the first half with a knee injury and didn't return.

Doncic picked up his 15th technical foul of the season. He'll face an automatic one-game suspension if he gets another.

