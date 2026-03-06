Skip to main content
Sports

Winter Paralympics: Milan Cortina Games to open amid war in Middle East, boycott over Russian flag

Associated Press

VERONA – The Milan Cortina Winter Paralympics will officially open later Friday amid the tensions of war in the Middle East and with some countries intending to boycott the opening ceremony because of the return of the Russian flag to the global sports stage.

Ukraine is leading the list of countries not attending the opening ceremony in Verona to protest the decision of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to allow Russian athletes to compete under their own flag and with their national anthem. The Russian flag hasn’t been flown at the Paralympics since the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, while the national anthem has not been heard at any Olympics or Paralympics since the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Games.

The opening ceremony will take place at the Arena di Verona, marking the first time a Paralympic ceremony is held at a UNESCO World Heritage site. The ancient Arena has been retrofitted with new wheelchair ramps and accessible restrooms along with other safety upgrades.

The Milan Cortina Games mark the 50th anniversary of the Winter Paralympics. More than 600 athletes will compete across 79 events in six sports. It is the biggest Winter Paralympics ever, with a record female participation, according to the IPC.

Just hours before the opening ceremony, the IPC said Iran would not participate in the Paralympics because Para cross-country skier Aboulfazl Khatibi, the country’s only athlete set to compete, could not travel safely to Italy.

The Games are beginning less than a week after the United States and Israel launched their military attack.

"To not compete at a Paralympic Winter Games because of factors outside of his control after years of training and dedication is heartbreaking for the athlete and our sympathies are with Aboulfazl at this difficult time,” IPC president Andrew Parsons said.

Khatibi had been announced as Iran’s flagbearer but he would not have actually carried the flag — volunteers will be handed the task for all nations because not all flagbearers will be able to attend the ceremony for logistics and training issues.

Many athletes will miss the opening ceremony as they are located in different competing clusters across Italy. The curling events began on Wednesday.

China arrives looking to establish itself as the main Paralympic powerhouse. The Chinese have topped the medal count in the Summer Paralympics every time since 2004, and four years ago topped the Winter Games for the first time with a record-setting performance.

___

AP Winter Paralympics: https://apnews.com/hub/paralympic-games

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

