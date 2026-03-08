No. 4 Texas beats No. 3 South Carolina 78-61 for its first women’s SEC Tournament title

Texas celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina in the final of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Madison Booker scored 18 points as No. 4 Texas sprinted to a 14-0 lead and beat three-time defending champion and third-ranked South Carolina 78-61 on Sunday to win its first Southeastern Conference Tournament title.

Booker was named MVP of the tournament. Justice Carlton added 15 points and Jordan Lee had 12 for the Longhorns (31-3), who joined the SEC in 2024.

Texas shot 57% from the field to avenge last year’s 19-point loss to the Gamecocks in the championship game.

Joyce Edwards had 13 points for the Gamecocks (31-3), who had their 12-game win streak snapped.

The powerhouse programs split two tightly contested meetings earlier this season, with the Longhorns winning 66-64 at a neutral site in November and the Gamecocks earning a measure of revenge with a 68-65 win on their home floor in January.

This one was never close.

Texas made its first seven shots and led 14-0 after five early South Carolina turnovers before Tessa Johnson finally hit a 3 to get the Gamecocks on the board.

Carlton outscored South Carolina by herself in the first quarter, finishing with 13 points as Texas built a 27-12 lead by shooting 68% from the field. With a large South Carolina crowd on hand, the Longhorns didn’t let up, pushing the lead to 17 at the break — the largest halftime deficit in the SEC Tournament for South Carolina under coach Dawn Staley.

South Carolina managed to get within 11 with 5:22 left, but Lee answered with a 3 and later pushed the lead to 16 with a driving layup with two minutes left. Booker then sealed the Longhorns’ eighth straight win with a jumper.

The Gamecocks finished 12 of 23 from the free-throw line.

Both teams are expected to be No. 1 seeds in the women’s NCAA Tournament.