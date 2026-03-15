Henderson starts at third for US over Bregman, then homers in WBC

United States' Gunnar Henderson hits a home run during the fourth inning of a World Baseball Classic semifinal game against the Dominican Republic, Sunday, March 15, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MIAMI – Gunnar Henderson started at third base for the United States over Alex Bregman Sunday in the World Baseball Classic semifinals, then homered in the fourth inning against the Dominican Republic.

Manager Mark DeRosa moved Henderson into the starting spot because of his favorable career numbers against Dominican right-hander Luis Severino, and it didn't take long for that decision to pay off.

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Henderson, a star shortstop for the Baltimore Orioles, drove a 3-2 sweeper from Severino 400 feet to right-center to tie the game with his second home run of the WBC.

Henderson entered the game 7 for 9 in his career against Severino with a home run, double and four RBIs. Bregman is 5 for 21 in the regular season against Severino with a homer and three RBI.

Henderson had gone 5 for 10 with a double and a homer in two WBC games.

“Playing the hot hand right?” DeRosa said ahead of Sunday's semi. “Gunnar’s got numbers against Severino.”

DeRosa added he spoke on Saturday with Bregman, who has gone 2 for 11 in four games, about the benching.

“These guys like the lineup out the night before, so I was able to do that, and he was good with it," DeRosa said. "It’s game on.”

Will Smith started at catcher over Cal Raleigh, who is hitless in nine plate appearances this WBC.

Sunday's game was expected to be a thrilling star-studded matchup, with the Dominicans bringing the hottest lineup in the tournament against arguably the best pitcher in baseball in Paul Skenes.

The Dominicans are 5-0 in the tournament, have outscored opponents 51-10 while batting .312.

“Skenes is one of the best pitchers today in the major leagues," Dominican manager Albert Pujols said. “But we also have one of the best offenses in this tournament, so it’s going to be power versus power. We’ll try to win.”

Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara will start on Tuesday if the Dominicans advance to the final regardless of who they face, Pujols said. Italy plays Venezuela in the semis on Monday night.

“Alcantara will be our pitcher no matter what,” Pujols said. "If God gives us that opportunity, if we move to the final, Alcantara will be the starter. I’m not going to change it no matter what, no matter if it is Italy or Venezuela. ... I trust Sandy, and I hope to be here talking with you on Tuesday.”

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