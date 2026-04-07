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Sports

Achilles injury ends US forward Patrick Agyemang's World Cup hopes

Associated Press

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United States' Patrick Agyemang (25) celebrates his goal against Belgium during the second half of an international friendly soccer match, Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
United States' Patrick Agyemang (25) heads the ball toat goal against Belgium during the second half of an international friendly soccer match, Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
United States' Patrick Agyemang (25) and Belgium's Koni De Winter (16) battle for the ball during the second half of an international friendly soccer match, Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
USA's Patrick Agyemang (25) works against Portugal's Paulinho (17) during the second half of an international friendly soccer match, Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

United States' Patrick Agyemang (25) celebrates his goal against Belgium during the second half of an international friendly soccer match, Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

DERBY – United States international Patrick Agyemang will miss his home World Cup after suffering a serious Achilles tendon injury.

Agyemang was visibly emotional when he was stretchered off, with his right leg strapped, after landing awkwardly in Derby’s 2-0 victory over Stoke in the second-tier English Championship on Monday.

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Derby confirmed on Tuesday that the striker would miss soccer’s biggest tournament, which is being held in the U.S., Canada and Mexico in June and July.

“As a result of this injury, Patrick will unfortunately miss this summer’s FIFA World Cup,” Derby said in a statement. “At this stage it would be wrong to put a timeline on his recovery."

The club added that Agyemang would undergo more tests later on Tuesday and “further updates will be communicated in due course.”

Agyemang has helped Derby into contention for promotion to the Premier League thanks to a team-leading 10 goals since arriving last summer from Charlotte in Major League Soccer.

During the recent international break, he came off the bench for the United States and scored in a loss against Belgium and also got some minutes against Portugal.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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