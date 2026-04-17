Danny Green draws crowd for live podcast as Spurs return to playoffs

SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of fans gathered at 3Oak for a live taping of former Spur Danny Green’s NBA podcast, “Inside the Green Room.”

Admission was free and open to the public, drawing a lively crowd eager to see the three-time NBA champion up close. With the San Antonio Spurs back in the playoffs, organizers described the event as a homecoming for Green, who played a key role in the team’s 2014 championship run.

Former Spur George Hill also made an appearance, adding to the excitement and giving fans another familiar face to cheer for.

Fans in attendance had the opportunity to share what the event meant to them, as well as their thoughts on the Spurs’ playoff return and their enduring support for the team.

The Spurs will host the Trailblazers in Game 1 of the first round at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Frost Bank Center.

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