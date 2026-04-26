Former Smithson Valley, UTSA and Texas linebacker Trey Moore selected by Miami Dolphins

SAN ANTONIO – Former Smithson Valley and UTSA linebacker Trey Moore received the call Saturday afternoon that he is heading to the NFL after the Miami Dolphins selected him in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft with the 130th overall pick.

Moore, who transferred from UTSA to Texas, established himself as one of the Roadrunners’ all-time greats on the defensive side.

He owns the single-season sacks and tackles-for-loss records at UTSA, where he posted standout numbers, including 14 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss in 2023.

The Dolphins also have other former Texas players on their roster, including quarterback Quinn Ewers (drafted in 2025) and safety Michael Taaffe, whom Miami selected earlier in the 2026 draft.

Running back Lincoln Pare of Texas State signed as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts, while wide receiver Jalen Walthall of Incarnate Word signed with the Houston Texans.