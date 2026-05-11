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Sports

Scholar Athlete of the Week: Nathan Griffiths, Madison High School

KSAT 12 Sports and CHRISTUS Children’s shine a spotlight on a local senior student athlete

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Nathan Griffiths from Madison High School.

Nathan is a member of the varsity football and basketball teams where he made academic all-district and all-state. He’s also a member of varsity track.

He’s a member of the National Honor Society and the National FFA Organization. Nathan maintains a 4.0 grade point average and is ranked sixteenth in his class.

He performs community service by volunteering to sing at retirement homes and cutting down trees.

Nathan plans to attend West Texas A&M University, major in animal science and become a veterinarian.

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