2026 NFL schedule: Broncos and Chiefs open Monday night slate, Bengals-Falcons in Madrid

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts to a question as he meets with the media on the second day of the NFL football team's rookie minicamp in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, May 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

NEW YORK – The Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs will play Sept. 14 in the first game of ESPN's “Monday Night Football” schedule.

Where that game will be played was not part of Tuesday morning's announcement. The location has not been determined yet with the NFL still finalizing things ahead of Thursday night's 2026 season schedule release.

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The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid on Nov. 8 as part of the NFL-record nine international games in 2026 spanning span four continents, seven countries and eight stadiums. This game announced Tuesday afternoon will be played at Bernabéu Stadium, home of Real Madrid C.F.

The NFL will be playing at Bernabéu Stadium for a second straight season. Miami beat Washington in Madrid last year.

Another unknown is whether two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes will be available for the Chiefs' season opener. His goal is to be ready for Week 1. The Chiefs quarterback tore the ACL and LCL in his left knee on Dec. 14 in the final minutes of a loss to the Chargers, which effectively eliminated the Chiefs from playoff contention.

Quarterback Bo Nix is expected to be ready for training camp after breaking a bone in his right ankle on Jan. 18 during the AFC playoffs. Denver finished last season losing the AFC championship game to New England.

More matchups will be revealed before the NFL releases the complete schedule Thursday night.

The trio of games announced Monday came as NBC, Fox and Prime Video made their upfront presentations to advertisers. The Buffalo Bills’ first regular-season game in their new stadium will be against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 17 and will kick off Amazon Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football” schedule.

The Dallas Cowboys were part of the other two unveilings. The Cowboys will visit the New York Giants in the first NBC “Sunday Night Football” game of the season on Sept. 13 and they will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Fox on Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 26.

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