Islanders' Matthew Schaefer is the unanimous Calder Trophy choice as NHL rookie of the year FILE - New York Islanders' Matthew Schaefer (48) smiles after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, Oct. 21, 2025, at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, file) FILE - New York Islanders' Matthew Schaefer (48) celebrates after scoring his first NHL goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Oct. 11, 2025, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, file) FILE - New York Islanders' Matthew Schaefer (48) celebrates after a goal he scored was reviewed during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Oct. 11, 2025, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, file) FILE - Matthew Schaefer, left, stands with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman after being drafted by the New York Islanders during the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - New York Islanders' Matthew Schaefer (48) smiles after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, Oct. 21, 2025, at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, file)
NEW YORK – Matthew Schaefer of the New York Islanders is the unanimous winner of the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s rookie of the year.
The league surprised him with the award Wednesday.
Schaefer, the
No. 1 pick in the draft, was the Calder front-runner from just about the time he made his debut on opening night at Pittsburgh. He scored 23 goals to tie Brian Leetch’s record for the most by a rookie defenseman and finished with 59 points.
The 18-year-old became the face of the Islanders franchise and
helped them make a playoff push before falling short in the final couple of weeks of the regular season. He received all 198 first-place Calder votes.
Montreal’s Ivan Demidov was second and Anaheim’s Bennett Sennecke third in voting by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
___
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