James Harden scores 30 and Cavaliers rally past Pistons 117-113 in OT for 3-2 series lead

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) knocks the ball out of the hands of Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) while going to the basket during the first half in Game 5 of a second-round NBA playoffs basketball series Wednesday, May 13, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

DETROIT – James Harden scored a playoff-best 30 points and Donovan Mitchell had 21, helping the Cleveland Cavaliers come back from a nine-point deficit late in regulation and beat the Detroit Pistons 117-113 in overtime on Wednesday night to take a 3-2 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

The Pistons led by 15 points in the first half and 103-94 with two-plus minutes left. The Cavs rallied and pulled into a 103-all tie on Evan Mobley’s free throws with 45.2 seconds left.

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Cleveland went on a 13-0 run and held Detroit scoreless for five minutes from late in fourth quarter to midway through overtime. The Cavs went ahead by seven with 2:39 left in OT on Mitchell's 3-pointer.

Cade Cunningham, who had 39 points and nine assists, made a jumper to pull the Pistons within two points with 25 seconds left.

Harden made one free throw on the ensuing possession and rebounded his missed second attempt. He made another free throw to help seal the win.

Game 6 is Friday night in Cleveland, where the fourth-seeded Cavs will get the first of two chances to advance to face the New York Knicks in the East finals.

If the top-seeded Pistons win, they will host Game 7 on Sunday.

Cleveland won the first road game of the series — and its first as a visitor this postseason.

The Pistons had won four straight games at home since Orlando put them on the brink of elimination in Game 5 of the first round.

Harden had eight rebounds and six assists. Max Strus made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points for the Cavs, Mobley added 19 points and Jarrett Allen had 16 points and nine rebounds.

Starting in place of the injured Duncan Robinson, Daniss Jenkins scored 19 points for the Pistons. Tobias Harris missed 13 of 19 shots and scored 13 points, and Jalen Duren was limited to nine points and five rebounds.

Mitchell was held to single digits in the first half for the second straight game, and couldn’t repeat his performance after halftime in Game 4. He was in pain after turning his right ankle in the first half.

Mitchell tied an NBA playoff record with 39 points in the second half and scored 43 points to help the Cavs rally to win Game 4.

The Pistons started the second quarter shooting 8 of 8 to take a 15-point lead.

Cunningham made a sixth 3-pointer, setting a career playoff high, and Jenkins connected from beyond the arc with 5:25 left in regulation to give Detroit a six-point lead and cap a 10-0 run that wasn’t enough the seal the win in regulation.

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