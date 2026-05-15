Skip to main content
Clear icon
83º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Live Oak PD: 5 arrested in connection with identity theft, mail theft investigation
2 children found dead in burned vehicle; mother charged with capital murder, San Antonio police say
Window company owner who left San Antonio to avoid disgruntled customers arrested on felony theft charges
3-year-old boy found in Live Oak reunited with parents, police say
Our quiet pattern will transition into an active pattern. Here’s what you need to know.
Where to watch Spurs-Timberwolves Game 6 on Friday night
Missing woman found dead in van on Northwest Side, sheriff’s office says
Family of woman found dead in parked van on Northwest Side anxious for answers, clues
Affidavit: Man accused of threatening to bomb City Hall, targeting Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones
San Antonio, Texas Weather Radar | KSAT

Sports

OG Anunoby fully participates in Knicks' practice for the first time since his hamstring injury

Associated Press

1 / 2
New York Knicks' OG Anunoby, right, drives past Atlanta Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series, Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Knicks' Og Anunoby, right, drives past Philadelphia 76ers' Justin Edwards during the first half of Game 1 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

New York Knicks' OG Anunoby, right, drives past Atlanta Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series, Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

GREENBURGH, N.Y. – OG Anunoby fully practiced with the New York Knicks on Friday for the first time since injuring his hamstring, moving them closer to having their starting lineup intact for the Eastern Conference finals.

The starting forward missed the final two games of the Knicks' second-round sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers after straining his right hamstring late in Game 2. He took part in some of practice when the Knicks returned on Wednesday, but sat out the portions when they went full speed.

Recommended Videos

But coach Mike Brown said Anunoby did everything with the team on Friday.

Anunoby won't have to be ready to play until Tuesday, because the Detroit-Cleveland series is going to a Game 7 that will be played Sunday.

Anunoby is averaging 21.4 points per game in the postseason while shooting 61.9% from the field and 53.8% from 3-point range.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...