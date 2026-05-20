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NBA All-Rookie 1st team: Flagg, Knueppel, Edgecombe, Harper and Coward

Associated Press

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Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg answers a question before acting as honorary pace car driver for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, May 3, 2026. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Philadelphia 76ers' Vj Edgecombe, left, goes up for a dunk past New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson during the first half of Game 3 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Friday, May 8, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) defends against San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) during the second half of Game 1 in a third-round NBA basketball playoffs series Monday, May 18, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg answers a question before acting as honorary pace car driver for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, May 3, 2026. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

NEW YORK – Dallas' Cooper Flagg, Charlotte's Kon Knueppel and Philadelphia's VJ Edgecombe were unanimous first-team selections for the NBA's All-Rookie team, which was unveiled Wednesday night.

Also making first-team All-Rookie: San Antonio's Dylan Harper and Memphis' Cedric Coward. Harper also appeared on all 100 ballots, with 93 first-team nods and seven second-team votes.

Those five players were also the only ones to get votes in the Rookie of the Year balloting, where Flagg edged Knueppel for top honors.

The All-Rookie second team included New Orleans' Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen, Utah's Ace Bailey, Sacramento's Maxime Reynaud and Toronto's Collin Murray-Boyles.

The NBA will announce the All-Defensive team on Friday and the All-NBA team on Sunday, with Coach of the Year set to be announced Tuesday.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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