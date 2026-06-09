Real Madrid parts ways with soccer coach Álvaro Arbeloa, setting up Mourinho's return

FILE - Real Madrid's head coach Alvaro Arbeloa looks out from the bench prior to the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Oviedo in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, May 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

MADRID – Real Madrid said Tuesday the club and coach Álvaro Arbeloa have reached an agreement to part ways, clearing the way for the return of José Mourinho.

Club president Florentino Pérez had vowed to bring Mourinho back as part of his campaign promises that led to his re-election on Sunday.

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Mourinho, who was featured in promotional material for Pérez during the campaign, would be back for a second stint at Madrid. He coached the club from 2010-2013.

Arbeloa’s departure was already expected and he had talked about it at the end of the season.

Madrid said it was “deeply grateful” to Arbeloa, “who throughout his career at the club, from the time he joined our academy, has always demonstrated loyalty, commitment, and professionalism.”

Arbeloa took over the helm in January to replace Xabi Alonso amid the team's struggles and conflicts with players.

Arbeloa was not able to put Madrid back on track and the club endured a second straight season without a major trophy.

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