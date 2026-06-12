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Sports

Larin scores in 78th minute to rally Canada to 1-1 draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina in World Cup opener

John Wawrow

Associated Press

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Canada's Cyle Larin (9) celebrates after scoring his sides first goal of the game in the second half of the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Bosnia, Friday, June 12, 2026, in Toronto. ( (AP Photo/Sam Balkansky)
Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau punches the ball clear as Bosnia's Tarik Muharemovic attempts to head the ball during the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Bosnia in Toronto, Friday, June 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Bosnia's Jovo Lukic (25) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Bosnia in Toronto, Friday, June 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Jared Freed)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Canada's Cyle Larin (9) celebrates after scoring his sides first goal of the game in the second half of the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Bosnia, Friday, June 12, 2026, in Toronto. ( (AP Photo/Sam Balkansky)

TORONTO, ONT – Late substitute Cyle Larin scored in the 78th minute and co-host Canada earned its first point in its third World Cup appearance — and first on home soil — by rallying for a 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Friday.

Playing in the shadow of Toronto’s iconic CN Tower, and in front of a sea of red “Ca-na-da!” chanting fans that included hockey star Connor McDavid and actor Ryan Reynolds, Larin converted Promise David’s pass a mere two minutes after entering the game.

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The goal was only the second in World Cup play scored by Canada after the team lost all three of its games at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico and again four years ago at Qatar.

Injury fill-in Jovo Lukic headed in a corner kick in the 21st minute for Bosnia-Herzegovina, which is making its second World Cup appearance after failing to advance out of group play in 2014.

Starting in place of Edin Dzeko (shoulder) and Haris Tabakovic (undisclosed), Lukic was in a ideal position to cap a set piece with captain Sead Kolasinac flicking along a header off Ivan Basic’s corner kick. The goal was Lukic’s first in international play and coming in the 27-year-old attacker’s fourth international appearance.

Despite giving up the lead, the small Balkan nation of about 3 million people keeps coming up big on the international stage — including eliminating four-time champion Italy in the European playoffs.

Before Larin’s goal, Canada’s best scoring chance came in the 54th minute when captain Stephen Eustaquio fed the ball to Richie Laryea in front of a wide-open net. The ball deflected off Kolasinac’s foot and hit the crossbar.

Canada was playing without Alphonso Davies (hamstring), who scored the nation’s first World Cup goal four years ago in Qatar.

Canada now shifts to Vancouver for its final two group games, against Qatar on June 18 and Switzerland on June 24.

The Bosnians also head west, with games against Switzerland on June 18 in Los Angeles and Qatar on June 24 in Seattle.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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