SA Lady Dolphins Elite 10U flag football team preparing for 2 national tournaments

SAN ANTONIO – Flag football is growing in San Antonio, and there’s no better testament than the 10-and-under Lady Dolphins Elite.

After competing around the country in regional tournaments, the SA Lady Dolphins 10U team qualified for the third annual NFL Flag Championships in Westfield, Indiana, taking place July 24-26.

The team also earned the No. 1 seed in the Gold Division bracket at the AAU Junior Olympic Games in Des Moines, Iowa, with the girls’ flag football tournament running July 27 through Aug. 2.

It’s a success story that’s only been about a year in the making. The team started with only a couple of girls, coaches’ daughters, and has quickly formed into one of the best 10U teams in the country.

“We were like, ‘Hey, we see these girls playing football all the time at their brothers’ practice. Why not give them a shot and let them play?’” said Jacob Lorensy, the team’s head coach. “These girls, they’ve taken that opportunity, and they’ve ran with it.”

Girls’ flag football is considered the fastest-growing youth sport in America and is currently sanctioned by the UIL in 23 states. Texas is working to do the same.

In fact, Lorensy envisions the Lady Dolphins expanding by the fall.

“We want all girls to play, from all age levels,” Lorensy said. “It’s gonna be a feeder into the UIL so these girls can be ready for middle school and high school flag football and then, eventually, the Olympics.”

Lorensy already oversees an 8U, 12U, high school, and 6U team in the Lady Dolphins program, along with the 10U team, with a handful of assistant coaches. He said he is looking for more coaches to join the fight as more young girls look to play flag football.

Lorensy also said he would like to start his own girls’ flag football league and expand the program.

“These girls come out here, and they play one time, and they get hooked,” he said. “... I have girls that are cheerleaders, basketball players, volleyball players, and they stick with flag football. They just love it.”

With two national tournaments already on tap for the Lady Dolphins’ 10U squad — made up of 10 girls between the ages of 9 and 10 — these girls have an opportunity to make their talents known on the big stage.

Even though they are early on in their athletic journey, their success this summer could serve as a stepping stone to the U.S. national team, with flag football making its Olympic debut in 2028.

“It’s actually, really, a lot of fun because I get to celebrate with my team and I actually get to play and we actually get to do cool things,” said Ariana Hill, a safety on the 10U team.

The Lady Dolphins 10U practice at least once a week at Brandeis High School.

For more information on the Lady Dolphins, follow the team on Instagram and Facebook and see their website to explore playing opportunities.

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