San Antonio’s basketball reputation keeps rising, fueled by Wagner’s newly crowned NBA champions

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s basketball reputation continues to grow, and Wagner High School is a major reason why.

Wagner product McCullar Jr. celebrated an NBA championship right here in his hometown.

For Spurs fans, watching the Knicks come out on top wasn’t easy. But for those who remember these players’ roots, it was still a proud moment for the city.

The Thunderbirds’ former coach, Rodney Clark, said San Antonio had plenty to celebrate because two homegrown athletes made it to basketball’s biggest stage.

KSAT’s Mary Rominger visited with Clark this week to learn what makes the T-Birds special.

Clark’s approach and passion for coaching are a big reason for the program’s success. Clark said the program intends to retire McCullar Jr.’s jersey this year, where it will join those of Jordan Clarkson and Andre Roberson in the rafters.

The retirements will further cement Wagner’s place in San Antonio’s rich basketball history. The school has produced multiple NBA talents who have gone on to compete at the highest level, including in the NBA Finals.

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