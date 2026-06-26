Kingston Flemings makes his San Antonio roots known in Hawks introductory presser

Kingston Flemings arrives for the first round of the NBA basketball draft Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Kingston Flemings is the latest San Antonio basketball product to make it to the NBA stage, and his roots were on full display speaking at his introductory press conference on Thursday.

After being drafted eighth overall by the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, Flemings had a lot to say about what keeps him grounded, how he’ll fit in with an already young Atlanta group and why the Hawks were the perfect team he envisioned for himself all along.

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Along with a coaching staff he said he built rapport with on pre-draft Zoom calls, the Wagner alum expressed his excitement about joining forces with two players on the Hawks he models his game after: Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Flemings is also looking forward to playing with third-year guard and Texas native Keaton Wallace, who used to hold basketball camps at UTSA that he attended growing up.

“Me and my friends would always go to it, and Keaton was on the team at UTSA when I was there, so it’s crazy that I’m going to be playing with him now,” Flemings said.

Part of what made Flemings into the player he is today — one who didn’t have to wait long in the NBA draft, though he admitted he was still a little anxious waiting for his name to be called — is blocking out outside noise and letting his work ethic be the thing that grounds him.

“That’s how I’ve kind of carried myself my whole life, not comparing myself to others, not seeing what other people are doing and just constantly trying to get better,” Flemings said. “I have a great support system, so knowing how I grew up, knowing how they taught me and raised me is just kind of how I stayed grounded and continue to get better.”

Flemings highlighted that support system again later, giving “kudos” to his sister, Bella, for being at the draft — who is preparing to start her own collegiate basketball career at Duke — and others who were sitting in the front row at the press conference.

“I’ve had the same support system as I’ve grown up,” he said. “I didn’t change high schools, I didn’t change AAU teams, same trainer since middle school. So, the people that know me best, the circle I have is really tight, so I’m grateful for them. And I wouldn’t be there without them, so kudos to them for sure.”

Flemings was also crystal clear when explaining what parts of his game need improvement: physically on defense, along with off-the-ball shooting from the three-point line.

He’ll likely be joining fellow rookie Henri Veesaar in the weight room, Veesaar joked, who also cited the need to put on muscle weight to size up better at the NBA level.

“I’m a good defender, I always believe I can stay in front of someone, but at the next level, they’re stronger, they use their body,” Flemings said. “So, continuing to gain weight so I can be more physical, be a better defender. But learning under Dyson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, that’s two great people right there to learn from.”

Lastly, for his closing response, Flemings had a strong message for up-and-coming hoopers, sharing lessons he’s learned from his parents and coaches.

“Don’t let people waver your confidence,” he said. “You should put so much work in that you have such an unwavering confidence in yourself that it doesn’t matter what someone else does that can change that.

“My dad used to always say, ‘If you put a lot of work in, it gives you opportunities to get there, it doesn’t guarantee it.’ So just continuing to work as much as you can just so you have an opportunity to make it where you want to be.”

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