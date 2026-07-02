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Sports

Meet the rooks! Ashley Gonzalez caught up with Spurs' rookies ahead of NBA Summer League play

The Spurs have seven Summer League games starting on July 3.

Ashley Gonzalez, Sports Reporter

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

SAN ANTONIO – The NBA Summer League starts Friday for the San Antonio Spurs when they face the Miami Heat.

The rookies with not much time settle in the Alamo city before getting straight to work. However, before they took off to California for their game, KSAT’s Ashley Gonzalez caught up with a few rookies.

San Antonio Spurs NBA Summer League schedule

California Classic – Chase Center (San Francisco)

  • San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat; Friday, July 3 at 7 p.m.
  • San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors; Sunday, July 5 at 6 p.m.
  • San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers; Monday, July 6 at 9 p.m.

NBA 2K Summer League – Thomas & Mack Center/ Pavilion (Las Vegas)

  • San Antonio Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks; Thursday, July 9 at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2
  • San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks; Saturday, July 11 at 5 p.m. on ESPN
  • San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks; Sunday, July 12 at 8 p.m. on ESPN
  • San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz; Wednesday, July 15 at 8:30 on Amazon Prime

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