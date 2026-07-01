2 San Antonio prospects selected for 2026 All-Star Futures Game

SAN ANTONIO – The 2026 All-Star Futures Game roster was announced on Wednesday, and two San Antonio-area prospects will represent the Alamo City.

Kayson Cunningham, a San Antonio native and 2025 Johnson High School graduate, was named to the roster.

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Per Major League Baseball, Cunningham is one of 50 players on the American and National League teams coming from the big leagues’ Top 100 Prospects list, including nine from the Top 10 alone. Nineteen different clubs will have their No. 1 prospects at the event. The shortstop is the 73rd-ranked prospect in the MLB Pipeline.

Cunningham, 20, was drafted in the first round by the Diamondbacks in 2025 with the 18th pick overall. He’s playing for the Hillsboro Hops, the High-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

This season, he’s had 238 at-bats, hitting .340, 36 RBIs, two home runs, and 14 stolen bases.

On another local note, San Antonio Missions’ Ethan Salas will also represent the Alamo City at the All-Star Futures Game.

FILE - San Diego Padres catcher Ethan Salas waits for his catching session during spring training baseball workouts Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Missions catcher is the top-ranked prospect in the San Diego Padres organization and No. 34 overall. This season, he’s hitting .277 with 10 doubles, seven home runs, 33 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.

Salas joined the Missions for 9 games in 2023 at 17 years old and played 10 games in 2025 before missing the rest of the season with an injury. The San Diego Padres signed Salas for $5.6 million in 2023 as a 16-year-old.

The prospect showcase will be played at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 12, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia as part of All-Star Week. The game will air on NBC.

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