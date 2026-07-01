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Sports

ESPN: Veteran forward Tobias Harris inks 2-year deal with San Antonio Spurs

Harris, who was drafted in 2011, spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Pistons

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Tobias Harris said the Detroit Pistons’ early defensive intensity and late-game composure set the tone in their Game 1 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers inside Little Caesars Arena. (Copyright 2026 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have reportedly made their first new addition in free agency.

Forward Tobias Harris is set to join the Spurs on a two-year deal worth $31 million, multiple NBA league sources confirmed to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

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Harris, who turns 34 later this month, spent the last two years starting in 136 regular-season games with the Detroit Pistons. In 2025-26, the Tennessee wing posted 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and shot 36.8% from 3-point range.

During the 2026 NBA Playoffs, Harris averaged 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 14 postseason games.

In the first round of the 2026 Eastern Conference Playoffs, top-seeded Detroit staged a comeback to outlast the Orlando Magic in seven games. The Cleveland Cavaliers, the Pistons’ Central Division rivals, later flipped the script in the Eastern Conference Semifinals and stunned Detroit in seven games.

Earlier this week, the Spurs re-signed two members of their rotation that helped them return to the NBA Finals last month: forwards Julian Champagnie and Harrison Barnes.

More recent San Antonio Spurs coverage on KSAT:

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