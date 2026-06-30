Spurs release NBA Summer League roster, schedule as rookie class starts practice

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs’ rookie class wasted no time getting to work after arriving in the Alamo City.

On Tuesday, the Spurs released their NBA Summer League roster. Assistant coach Corliss Williamson will serve as the team’s Summer League head coach.

Right now, the team is focused on two priorities: getting to know one another and learning how to play together.

“These guys are anxious to be in the NBA, to play. The ones who were drafted, the ones who have been in the G League, or whether they’re just a free agent this year,” Williamson said. “That does give you some excitement as a coach because you get an opportunity to reteach some things you’ve done throughout the year.”

The Summer League squad held its second practice together Tuesday. On Friday, they will put chemistry to the test.

“Three-day prep and then we’re going to play, so I feel like the three days we’re going to play out in San Fran are going to be a great grasp,” rookie center Tarris Reed Jr. said.

Reed said he’s looking forward to learning his teammates and how they like to play the game that allows them to be successful.

“Where guys want the ball, ball screen wise, how guys look to score, how guys pass and really get us ready for Vegas,” Reed added.

The Spurs open Summer League play July 3 at Chase Center in San Francisco, where they’ll face the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers before heading to Las Vegas.

All four of the Spurs’ drafted rookies are on the Summer League roster, including first-round pick Carter Bryant, who just entered his second summer with the Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs NBA Summer League schedule

California Classic – Chase Center (San Francisco)

Friday, July 3

San Antonio vs. Miami

7 p.m. CT | TV: TBD

Sunday, July 5

San Antonio vs. Golden State

6 p.m. CT | TV: TBD

Monday, July 6

San Antonio vs. Los Angeles Lakers

9 p.m. CT | TV: TBD

NBA 2K Summer League – Thomas & Mack Center/ Pavilion (Las Vegas)

Thursday, July 9

San Antonio vs. Atlanta

3:30 p.m. CT | ESPN2

Saturday, July 11

San Antonio vs. New York

5 p.m. CT | ESPN

Sunday, July 12

San Antonio vs. Milwaukee

8 p.m. CT | ESPN

Wednesday, July 15

San Antonio vs. Utah

8:30 p.m. CT | Prime

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