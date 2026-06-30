Report: Harrison Barnes to sign one-year deal with San Antonio Spurs worth $8 million

(Darren Abate, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

San Antonio Spurs' Harrison Barnes runs upcourt during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in San Antonio. Utah won 111-110. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO – Veteran forward and former NBA champion Harrison Barnes will reportedly remain in San Antonio for another season.

Barnes intends to sign a one-year deal with the Spurs worth $8 million, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

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The new deal was finalized with agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management on Monday night, Charania posted on X.

Since joining San Antonio in the 2024-25 season, Barnes has provided valuable leadership to the Spurs’ young roster.

In this past season with the Spurs, he averaged 9.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and nearly two assists per game.

Barnes and other Spurs role players, such as Bismack Biyombo and Kelly Olynyk, have been consistent voices for San Antonio’s young foundation.

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