San Antonio FC opens second half of USL season on July Fourth holiday against Monterey Bay

SAN ANTONIO – After a long road trip and fresh off the USL’s league-wide mental health break, where each team gets a week off, San Antonio FC is back at home against Monterey Bay on July 4.

SAFC sits second in the Western Conference standings (6-6-2) heading into the second half of the season.

The team has been a model of resilience in recent matches, coming back to win or tie three of their last four matches after conceding the first goal in every one.

Their opponent, Monterey Bay (4-2-8), struggled the first two months of the season.

After a mid-season coaching change, the team has found a rhythm, and they’ve won or tied five of their last six matches.

“This is a different team than the one we played in Monterey a couple months ago,” Head Coach Carlos Llamosa said. “When they changed the coach, everything changed — different mentality, different lineup.”

Monterey Bay also added two players on MLS loans in the last two months: Goalkeeper Jacob Jackson and Defender Quinton Elliot.

But Llamosa, and his players alike, haven’t viewed that as a big factor in their preparation.

“Whoever they play on the field, it’s more about us, how we’re gonna defend, behave with the ball,” Llamosa said. “It’s not about an individual, it’s about how they play as a team.”

SAFC has been tested in recent matches, and while some flaws may have been exposed, they’ve gotten to see how their team can come together in adverse game situations.

The club’s last match against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks on June 24 saw them fall behind 1-0 once again.

By the match’s end, and a 2-1 SAFC victory.

Llamosa said the team showed maturity, and midfielder Luke Haakenson said it spoke to the character they’ve built as a team.

“I think we really grew closer in this away stand,” Haakenson said. “And it also helps when you’re getting good results on the road. There’s great comradery having to fight on the road together.”

Now, with four months of the regular season to go and entering the dog days of summer, SAFC knows it’s time to batten down the hatches and even use the South Texas heat to their advantage.

“Summertime is a big window to pick up points, especially at home,” Haakenson said. “Teams don’t like coming here, especially when it’s warm.”

“Coming out to STAR every day in the dead of summer, it’s not easy,” team captain Mitchell Taintor said. “Champions are built here at this club. You have to have a mentality for it.”

SAFC’s next two matches will be at home at Toyota Field.

SAFC vs. Monterey Bay on July 4 at 8 p.m.

SAFC vs. Las Vegas Lights on July 18 at 8 p.m.

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