Jacob Misiorowski sets Brewers franchise record by starting game with 7 straight strikeouts

Milwaukee Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, July 26, 2026, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski set a franchise record by striking out the first seven Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

Misiorowski also broke his own record for the most 100-mph pitches in a single game since pitch tracking began in 2008. The two-time All-Star reached 100 mph on 66 of his 83 pitches and hit a top velocity of 104.7.

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He had thrown 58 pitches of at least 100 mph during a 15-strikeout performance against the Philadelphia Phillies on June 12.

Misiorowski struck out 12 of Colorado's first 13 batters. The two-time All-Star retired the first 14 batters before Cole Carrigg homered with two outs in the fifth.

The Brewers record for consecutive strikeouts to start a game had been set last year by Quinn Priester, who had six in a row to begin a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sept. 18.

The major league record for consecutive strikeouts to start a game is owned by Pablo López, who fanned the first nine Atlanta batters he faced in the Miami Marlins’ 7-4 triumph over the Braves on July 11, 2021.

Misiorowski was three shy of the Brewers and MLB record for consecutive strikeouts at any point within a single game. Corbin Burnes struck out 10 straight batters in the Brewers’ 10-0 shutout of the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 11, 2021. The New York Mets’ Tom Seaver struck out 10 straight San Diego Padres on April 22, 1970, and Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola had 10 consecutive strikeouts against the Mets on June 25, 2021.

Misiorowski capped the first inning by getting Hunter Goodman to swing and miss at a 104.3-mph fastball after also striking out Jake McCarthy and Mickey Moniak. TJ Rumfield, Kyle Karros and Carrigg struck out in the second. Willi Castro also struck out to lead off the third before Troy Johnston ended the streak by flying out to center fielder Luis Lara.

Misiorowski then struck out the next five batters he faced. Edouard Julien went down swinging to end the third before McCarthy, Moniak and Goodman all struck out again in the fourth. Rumfield's second strikeout led off the fifth, then Karros lined to fifth before Carrigg homered on a 2-2 pitch.

Carrigg’s 361-foot, opposite-field shot to left came on a 101.9-mph fastball. According to MLB.com, it was 12th-fastest pitch to result in a homer since the start of pitch tracking. No Rockies player had ever homered on a pitch that fast during the pitch tracking era.

Misiorowski followed up Carrigg's homer by hitting Castro with a pitch before retiring Johnston on a grounder to end a 30-pitch inning.

The Brewers removed Misiorowski at that point as the NL Central leaders continue to be careful with his workload as August approaches.

Misiorowski already has pitched 120 innings this season. He worked 141 1/3 innings last year, including his regular-season totals in the majors and minors plus his 12 postseason innings during Milwaukee’s run to the NL Championship Series. He was coming off a four-inning appearance in an 8-3 victory over the New York Mets on Monday.

His ERA for the season actually rose slightly to 1.58 as he increased his strikeout total to 185 on Sunday. Misiorowski leads the majors in both categories.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB