Rashan Gary, Tyler Booker among Dallas Cowboys’ 2026 leadership council

OXNARD, California – Wearing the Dallas Cowboys star on your helmet is an honor for NFL players. Being selected to the Cowboys’ 11-man leadership council is icing on the cake.

During the first week of Dallas Cowboys training camp, head coach Brian Schottenheimer announced this year’s leadership council.

The group includes quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, running back Javonte Williams, offensive linemen Tyler Smith and Tyler Booker, tight end Jake Ferguson, defensive linemen Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams, safety Jalen Thompson, outside linebacker Rashan Gary and punter Bryan Anger.

It’s a good mixture of veterans who know the Cowboys culture very well and some newer players who are still learning.

Former Green Bay Packer finds home in Dallas

In March, the Green Bay Packers traded Gary to the Cowboys. Green Bay selected him 12th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

He spent his first six NFL seasons with the Packers, and now he’s a newcomer with the Cowboys.

Gary impressed the Cowboys enough to earn a spot on the leadership council. During his media availability Friday, he explained what it meant to him.

“It’s an honor and privilege man, first to wear the star,” Gary said, “and it’s an honor and privilege to come into an organization that allows me to be myself and lead.”

Booker embraces leadership role

Booker was drafted by the Cowboys 12th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he started and appeared in 14 games. Booker is honored to be on the council.

“To be seen as a leader by so many great men on this team and, all my coaches, it really means a lot,” Booker told the media. “I just feel like, me being able to be vocal and be seen as a leader is a blessing. It has been bestowed upon me by God, and I just have to continue to use it.”

Schottenheimer puts players in charge

Wednesday, Schottenheimer said the leadership council could have included more players.

“It could have been 15 names, but I had to cap it somewhere. I felt that these guys were the perfect fit,” Schottenheimer said. “It’s their council. It’s not mine.”

The 11-player council is in place to help the coaching staff connect with the players.

“We’ve got a few of those guys that report to me every couple of weeks with issues and problems and things that we’ll try to address,” Schottenheimer said.

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