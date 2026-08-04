Cowboys’ Ryan Flournoy steps up as offense loads up with playmakers

OXNARD, California – The pads are on at Dallas Cowboys training camp, and one thing is becoming increasingly clear: The Cowboys have a lot of mouths to feed on offense.

Whether it’s CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, who both consider themselves wide receiver ones, or tight end Jake Ferguson and wide receiver Ryan Flournoy, the group is deep.

Flournoy has really shined at camp and continues showing he’s ready to step into a larger role in 2026.

“Super different,” Flournoy said. “I’m in a different spot. Last year I was WR6, something like that and now I’m coming into WR3. My confidence is up, I know what to expect, I know what to do, definitely just having fun. Just got out there feeling confident.”

Lamb has seen the former sixth-round selection take major strides this offseason. The Cowboys aren’t limiting how many of their playmakers can be 1,000-yard receivers next season.

“He is a guy. And the way he’s developed in his last I want to say seven, eight months, if you will, or really just later on in the season when you see him really emerge,” Lamb said.

“Confidence is the main thing about this league, especially at the receiver position, because you never know when your opportunities are going to come, but when it does, you want to cherish it and take advantage,” Lamb continued. “I feel like he did a great job then and then this offseason, I mean, his routes, he’s crisped them up. I mean he got a little juice to him, he got flavor and he has confidence. For him he’s an amazing talent. Looking forward to it. But he can be an 1,000-yard receiver this year in this offense.”

Both Pickens and Lamb cleared 1,000 yards receiving last season. Dallas is hoping a more explosive offense and an improved defense will help get them back to the playoffs.

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