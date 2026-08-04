Dallas Cowboys put on pads for first time in Week 2 of training camp

OXNARD, Calif. – Week 2 of training camp kicked off Monday with the Dallas Cowboys in full pads for the first time since reporting to Oxnard, California.

After getting Sunday off, the Cowboys are allowed to get a little more physical as the ramp-up stage continues. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer made clear what he wants from his guys.

“I want to see physical play,” Schottenheimer said. “I want to see pad level. I want to see us work together. Still stay off the ground. You know, this is still a ramp-up mentality.”

Because it’s the Cowboys’ first day in pads, Schottenheimer and his coaches will watch film and teach.

“You know, it’s a review day,” Schottenheimer told the media. “You know, the first three days the installs were in, but there’s no mistaking why you would do a review day. The first day of pads, because you don’t want any guys going the wrong way, bumping into each other, stuff like that. So, the normal play style that we’re looking for, but really, the competition piece, playing to the edge without going over the edge.”

The Cowboys will not tackle players to the ground. Before practice, Schottenheimer explained exactly what will happen.

“We want to get our pads down. We want to be able to strike,” he said. “Now we’re actually going to wrap. We call it wrap and release. So, you get down low, you strike, you wrap your arms and then you release. Because if you don’t have the ball carrier running, you can’t get the conditioning and training, the pursuit angles and things like that. But, yeah, the guys working together, you know, the big thing we say is they stay off the ground, protect your teammates but play with great pad level and urgency.”

Schottenheimer added that pass-rushing drills and one-on-one drills will take place Tuesday.

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