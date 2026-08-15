Seahawks, CB Devon Witherspoon agree to 4-year, $132 million deal, AP source says

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon interacts with teammates on the sideline in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks and cornerback Devon Witherspoon have agreed to a four-year, $132 million contract extension with $101 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract, which would make Witherspoon the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, hasn’t been finalized. In a television interview during Saturday's preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, Witherspoon said he was grateful.

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“It feels good,” Witherspoon said. “Long time coming, but we had to get it done, though. I’m thankful. All glory to God. Shoutout to (general manager John Schneider) and all the people that are upstairs for making this happen.”

The Seahawks exercised their fifth-year option on Witherspoon back in March. They finalized his long-term deal on the same day they began their preseason.

Witherspoon, 25, was selected No. 5 overall by the Seahawks in the 2023 NFL draft. In the same round of that draft, the Seahawks took wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who in March agreed to a four-year, $168.8 million contract with $120 million guaranteed.

Witherspoon has been selected for the Pro Bowl in each of his three seasons. He was a second-team All-Pro and helped the Seahawks win the Super Bowl last season.

Witherspoon appeared in all three of Seattle’s playoff games during its Super Bowl run, making 17 tackles and defending four passes.

In 43 regular-season games, Witherspoon has 249 tackles, 32 passes defended, 16 tackles for loss, 4 1/2 sacks and two interceptions. Now he's ready to show he's worth what the Seahawks are paying him.

“Can you be consistent in what you do? That’s what defines greatness to me,” Witherspoon said. “That’s what I’m chasing right there.”

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