A First for SAFC This Season

Oh how so much can change in a week. San Antonio FC was on the outside looking in at the Western Conference standings. Since last weekend, SAFC has turned things around and they are in the top eight teams in the West.

It started Saturday, July 21st when San Antonio defeated the Real Monarchs SLC 4-2 at Toyota Field. The momentum carried on to their next home game on Wednesday when SAFC defeated the Colorado Switchbacks FC 1-nil.

Last night capped off a great week as San Antonio FC came back to win 2-1 over the Oklahoma City Energy FC on the road. It's the first time the hometown squad has had a three-game winning streak this season and marks the first time in franchise history that they defeat their rivals from OKC.

Forward Ever Guzman has been red hot lately. He scored the go-ahead goal last night and in two of the last three matches. He's also been awarded the Player of the Week on KSAT's weekly 30-minute sports show "Instant Replay" for the last two weeks thanks to his winning goals in those victories.

SAFC will return home to take on the L.A. Galaxy II on Saturday at 7:30pm at Toyota Field.

