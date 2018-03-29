All 32 NFL teams represented at UTSA Pro Day

SAN ANTONIO - Standout NFL prospect and UTSA defensive end Marcus Davenport shared the draft spotlight today with some of his former Roadrunner teammates.

All 32 NFL teams were represented at Pro Day. Fifteen UTSA seniors, two former Roadrunners and one player from the University of the Incarnate Word were in attendance to show their skills for the scouts and coaches.

Quarterback Dalton Sturm jumped a 10'1" broad jump. Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen’s best jump at the NFL Combine was 9’11”. That means had Sturm been in attendance, he would’ve given Allen a run for his money.

“It was good. I had a little more in the tank, I think. I’ve done about a 10’2”, 10’3”. But a 10’’1” is perfect for me,” Sturm said.

Sturm isn’t a stranger to NFL eyes. He participated in the Gridiron Showcase earlier this year.

“It’s always fun to come out here and throw in front of NFL scouts, but at the end of the day, its just football. Just come out here and let it rip," Sturm said.

As to what’s next for the former UTSA walk on, he says, he’ll just be waiting for phone calls and will be “waiting it out on draft day.”

Sturm was 185 of 297 for 2,185 yards at the end of his senior season.

National media, such as The NFL Network and ESPN, were also in attendance today to capture the products of the Conference - USA program.

Safety, Nate Gaines, says it’s huge for UTSA to get this kind of exposure.

“A lot of people call us a small-time school, but I think today we showed them that we can play with the best. Our brand is rising and we’re doing everything right,” he said.

Gaines, who was roommates with Davenport during their time at UTSA, said he knew Davenport wasn’t going to participate in the vertical or broad jump Wednesday, but he was right there during it to support his teammates.

“He was encouraging me all the way. It was nice to have that support, nice to have him coach me up in a sense,” Gaines said. “Marcus, that’s my best friend.”

Gaines finished his senior season with a total of 41 tackles, 24 solo and 17 assisted. He, too, will be awaiting phone calls and is hopeful for some camp invitations in the near future.

Davenport has been in the national spotlight for months now, and after his NFL Combine performance, he is still projected as a first round pick.

After being asked about how this whole process has been this far Davenport said: “I came to a realization that nothing will ever be the same. I can’t be viewed the same. I cannot act the same. I have to grow too. And it’s just surreal. I know a lot of people have dreamed for this, and this wasn’t necessarily my dream, but it’s grown into it.”

This newfound dream and his presence drum up energy among those watching the 6 foot 6 inch, 264-pounder, and on his home turf, it was no different.

“It was fun,” he said. “There are a lot of things I can do (to get better). Honestly I think scouts just want to see me get better. Both on the field and off.”

Davenport plans to visit and work out for more teams and says his big stretch of that is coming up.

“Let’s just say, I leave April 1 and won’t come back till the 18th," he said.

The NFL Draft is quickly approaching and will take place April 26-April 28 in Dallas.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.