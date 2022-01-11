Johnson hires defensive coordinator TP Miller as next athletic coordinator, head football coach

The Johnson football team takes the field at Farris Stadium prior to a District 28-6A contest against Brandeis on Oct. 22, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – Johnson High School has found their man.

On Monday night, TP Miller was officially hired as the Jaguars’ next athletic coordinator and head football coach. Miller served as Johnson’s defensive coordinator last year under former head coach Mark Soto, who left the Jaguars after two seasons at the helm.

Miller made the announcement himself on social media and called it a “prestige honor” to “continue working with first class student-athletes, parents, teachers and administrators.”

Prior to working on Johnson’s staff, Miller coached at his alma mater San Marcos High School. As a player, he was a team captain, two-way starter and punter for the Rattlers before moving on to play Division I football at Texas State.

Johnson finished their 2021 regular season with an undefeated 10-0 record, including a perfect 8-0 record against District 28-6A competition. They fell to New Braunfels 51-45 in the Class 6A Bi-District round. The loss was one of just three over the past two seasons under Soto.