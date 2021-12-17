72º

Sports

Coaching changes underway Thursday for Judson and Veterans Memorial

With high school football wrapping up this week, schools are making moves to prepare for the 2022 season.

Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor

Mike Klein, Sports Producer

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Joe Herrera, Photojournalist

Tags: Big Game Coverage, High School Football, Judson, Veterans Memorial
On Thursday, December 16, 2021, Judson ISD confirmed new hires for both Judson and Veterans Memorial High School football programs. (Joe Herrera, Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – After an exciting Early National Signing Day on Wednesday, coaching changes were underway the following day.

KSAT 12 Sports was informed by a source Wednesday night that Judson High School was hiring Mark Soto to lead their football program as head coach and athletic coordinator. Soto had coached the Johnson High School football team the last two years where the Jaguars compiled a 19-3 overall record in those seasons, including a 15-1 record in 28-6A.

Soto graduated from Judson High School in 1991 and was part of Jim Rackley’s coaching staff from 2005 to 2012.

On Thursday night, it was announced that Veterans Memorial High School had selected Robert Irvin as their new athletic coordinator and head football coach. Irvin has been at Veterans Memorial High School since the campus opened in 2016 and was the Offensive Coordinator most recently.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.

email

twitter

email