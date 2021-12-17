Coaching changes underway Thursday for Judson and Veterans Memorial

On Thursday, December 16, 2021, Judson ISD confirmed new hires for both Judson and Veterans Memorial High School football programs.

SAN ANTONIO – After an exciting Early National Signing Day on Wednesday, coaching changes were underway the following day.

KSAT 12 Sports was informed by a source Wednesday night that Judson High School was hiring Mark Soto to lead their football program as head coach and athletic coordinator. Soto had coached the Johnson High School football team the last two years where the Jaguars compiled a 19-3 overall record in those seasons, including a 15-1 record in 28-6A.

Soto graduated from Judson High School in 1991 and was part of Jim Rackley’s coaching staff from 2005 to 2012.

On Thursday night, it was announced that Veterans Memorial High School had selected Robert Irvin as their new athletic coordinator and head football coach. Irvin has been at Veterans Memorial High School since the campus opened in 2016 and was the Offensive Coordinator most recently.