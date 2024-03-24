KSAT’s Larry Ramirez goes 1-on-1 with Team Gold coach Bruce Bowen after SA Sports HS All-Star Game

SAN ANTONIO – Moments after Team Gold lost to Team Black at the San Antonio Sports High School All-Star Basketball Game on Sunday, KSAT Sports Director Larry Ramirez caught up with Team Gold head coach and former San Antonio Spurs forward Bruce Bowen.

“It was a fantastic experience,” Bowen told Ramirez. “I think, sometimes, people don’t realize how difficult it can be. You have a bunch of young, impressionable young men coming together for the first time. You’re practicing together for three days and, really, trying to bond. These young men created such great relationships.

“At the end of the day, that’s what it should be about but also competing out there. And I love the fact that they competed. I’m not concerned with the ‘W’ or the ‘L,’ but the fact that they competed. People were happy to see what transpired.”

Bowen, who is also the head coach at TMI, was able to coach his son, Ojani, at TMI and on Sunday for the final time.

“God has blessed me to be a steward over him (Ojani). I’ve done my part, and it’s been an amazing experience,” Bowen said. “Now he gets the chance to go on and take heat from someone else. I just hope that when the next coach gets on him, he kind of chuckles and says (to the new coach), ‘My dad was much harder than you.’”

