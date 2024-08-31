85º
Join Insider for Free

Big Game Coverage

BGC Road Trip: KSAT’s Nick Mantas goes on the road in Week 1

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

Tags: Big Game Coverage, High School Football

In the first road trip of this year’s Big Game Coverage, KSAT’s Nick Mantas and photographer Eddie Latigo travel to Seguin, Davenport and Navarro.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

facebook

twitter

instagram

email

Recommended Videos