BGC Road Trip: Cotulla, Devine and Natalia highlight KSAT’s Week 6 journey

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

Tags: Big Game Coverage, Cotulla, Devine, Natalia

KSAT’s Nick Mantas and photographer Eddie Latigo hit the road to Cotulla, Devine and Natalia for Week 6 of the high school football season.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

