Skip to main content
Clear icon
75º
Join Insider for Free

Big Game Coverage

BGC Road Trip: Marion, Seguin and New Braunfels form triangle for Week 7 road show

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

Tags: Big Game Coverage, Marion, New Braunfels, Seguin, BGC Road Trip, High School Football

As Nick Mantas joined Mary Rominger Friday in the studio, photographer Eddie Latigo hit the road for this week’s BGC Road Trip.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Nick Mantas headshot

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

facebook

twitter

instagram

Mary Rominger headshot

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter. She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California. Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Recommended Videos