Big battles across San Antonio area in final day of high school boys' basketball regular season

SAN ANTONIO – The final day of the regular season for high school boys' basketball teams was a night to remember for multiple reasons.

At Northside Sports Gym, the 21st-ranked Johnson Jaguars were in a district clash with the Clark Cougars, who celebrated their senior day before tipoff.

LAST game of the regular season for @JaguarVarsity & @clarkcougarsbb as the two clash at Northside Sports Gym. The Cougars were up 19-13 at the end of the 1st quarter before we had to leave but you’ll see the highlights tonight on @ksatnews 👀🏀 @KSATbgc pic.twitter.com/8D0vDM78S4 — KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) February 13, 2025

The Cougars got out to a big 19-13 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Johnson would pull off a heroic buzzer-beating three to win 50-47.

Over at the Alamo Convocation Center, there was a rivalry rumble between the Antonian Apaches and the Central Catholic Buttons.

After a back-and-forth start to the game, the Apaches went on to dominate their rivals, winning 81-43.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Read also: