Big Game Coverage

Big battles across San Antonio area in final day of high school boys' basketball regular season

Some teams will now prepare for the postseason while others said goodbye to their seniors

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

SAN ANTONIO – The final day of the regular season for high school boys' basketball teams was a night to remember for multiple reasons.

At Northside Sports Gym, the 21st-ranked Johnson Jaguars were in a district clash with the Clark Cougars, who celebrated their senior day before tipoff.

The Cougars got out to a big 19-13 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Johnson would pull off a heroic buzzer-beating three to win 50-47.

Over at the Alamo Convocation Center, there was a rivalry rumble between the Antonian Apaches and the Central Catholic Buttons.

After a back-and-forth start to the game, the Apaches went on to dominate their rivals, winning 81-43.

