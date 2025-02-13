Big battles across San Antonio area in final day of high school boys' basketball regular season

SAN ANTONIO – The final day of the regular season for high school boys' basketball teams was a night to remember for multiple reasons.
At Northside Sports Gym, the 21st-ranked Johnson Jaguars were in a district clash with the Clark Cougars, who celebrated their senior day before tipoff.
LAST game of the regular season for @JaguarVarsity & @clarkcougarsbb as the two clash at Northside Sports Gym. The Cougars were up 19-13 at the end of the 1st quarter before we had to leave but you’ll see the highlights tonight on @ksatnews 👀🏀 @KSATbgc pic.twitter.com/8D0vDM78S4— KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) February 13, 2025
The Cougars got out to a big 19-13 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Johnson would pull off a heroic buzzer-beating three to win 50-47.
Over at the Alamo Convocation Center, there was a rivalry rumble between the Antonian Apaches and the Central Catholic Buttons.
RIVALRY night here at the Alamo Convocation Canter as @AntonianBBall leads @ButtonAthletics 38-29 at the half. Don’t miss the highlights tonight at 10 on @ksatnews 👀🏀 @KSATbgc #KSATsporgs #SanAntonio pic.twitter.com/bVDH1ZO6Ir— KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) February 13, 2025
After a back-and-forth start to the game, the Apaches went on to dominate their rivals, winning 81-43.
Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.
Read also: