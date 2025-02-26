Geneva School of Boerne eyes sweep as boys' and girls' basketball teams reach state tournament semifinals

SAN ANTONIO – The TAPPS basketball playoffs are down to the final four.

Geneva School of Boerne is one of four TAPPS schools out of the San Antonio area to advance to the state tournament.

The Eagles, however, are one of the rare schools that could see both its girls’ and boys’ basketball programs return home as state champions on Sunday.

Big Game Coverage More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

The Geneva girls’ team defeated Waco Vanguard 45-25 to advance in the tournament, and the boys overwhelmed Hill Country Christian to make their long-awaited return to state.

“We’ve been working for four-plus years,” said Geneva senior guard/forward Jack Walker-Harden. “We’ve never made it this far, so to do it our last year is just a blessing. I knew they (the girls' team) were going to do it. They dominate every year, so it’s just on us to get there, and I knew this would happen eventually.”

“I think it’s very special,” added Eagles senior guard Kyra Petty. “I think having both teams going down together and just being able to play in the final four is just a good experience.”

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Geneva senior center Jake Roberson. “We got to celebrate on our campus; we got to celebrate this morning at our assembly — just as a community celebrating not only one group of people but the entire group of people.”

“It’s really cool to be able to do it again and just show that all the hard work that both teams have put in throughout the season,” said Eagles senior guard Maegan Riebel.

The Eagles boys’ team has been on a steady rise, finally reaching the state tournament.

Meanwhile, the girls’ program has been here before.

Last year, Geneva was knocked out of the TAPPS semifinal round. The year before that, they were state runners-up.

“I think it is very good for us because it calms our nerves,” said Eagles girls’ basketball head coach Aamir McCleary of the team’s prior experience. “We know what to expect going to Waco on Thursday. We’ve been there a couple of times before, so we don’t want to field that feeling that we felt the last couple of years. So, we’re coming in there confident with our heads held high and looking to compete.”

“Being able to come over and be the head boys’ basketball coach and get this team in a state championship again — in the past we won some state championships, early 2000’s — but to be able to get it back, get us back on the map, it’s pretty awesome.”

The Geneva boys’ team tips off against Saint Francis Episcopal at noon on Friday.

The girls’ team will face Hill Country on Thursday at noon.