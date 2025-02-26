Skip to main content
Clear icon
71º
Join Insider for Free

Sports

Texas A&M University-San Antonio women’s basketball secures No. 4 seed in conference tournament

The Jaguars face Huston-Tillotson in the first round of the Red River Athletic Conference basketball tournament

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Tags: TAMUSA, Texas A&M San Antonio, San Antonio, College Basketball, Sports, Jaguars
Texas A&M-San Antonio's Natalia Trevino plays defense during the Jaguars' February 8th game against Our Lady of the Lake. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Starting anything new can be challenging at times. However, the women’s basketball program at Texas A&M San Antonio is experiencing an excellent first year.

The Jaguars have earned a spot as the fourth seed in the Red River Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament.

Recommended Videos

The Jaguars will face Huston-Tillotson in the quarterfinal round of the tournament on Friday night at Rapides Parish Coliseum in Louisiana.

The tournament begins on Friday and ends with a championship game on Sunday, March 2.

Read also

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Nick Mantas headshot

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS