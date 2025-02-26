Texas A&M University-San Antonio women’s basketball secures No. 4 seed in conference tournament

Texas A&M-San Antonio's Natalia Trevino plays defense during the Jaguars' February 8th game against Our Lady of the Lake.

SAN ANTONIO – Starting anything new can be challenging at times. However, the women’s basketball program at Texas A&M San Antonio is experiencing an excellent first year.

The Jaguars have earned a spot as the fourth seed in the Red River Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament.

2025 RRAC Women's Basketball Bracket is set for Feb. 28-March 2 at Rapides Coliseum in Alexandria, LA. For schedule, broadcasts and tickets: https://t.co/b2iCP5Uo3J pic.twitter.com/KzzvW663Tw — RRAC Sports (@RRACsports) February 23, 2025

The Jaguars will face Huston-Tillotson in the quarterfinal round of the tournament on Friday night at Rapides Parish Coliseum in Louisiana.

The tournament begins on Friday and ends with a championship game on Sunday, March 2.