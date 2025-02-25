Skip to main content
Texas Lutheran University women’s basketball capture regular season divisional title

The Bulldogs share the divisional crown with McMurry University

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Texas Lutheran's Kailee Mulkey (25) in the pregame starting lineup announcement before the Bulldogs' February 1st game against Concordia University. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SEGUIN, Texas – The women’s basketball program at Texas Lutheran University has rarely seen a team as successful as the one that has taken the court this season.

With a 20-4 overall record and 14-2 in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) play, the Bulldogs claimed a share of the Gold Division regular season title.

The Bulldogs begin the SCAC Women’s Basketball Tournament against the University of the Ozarks at noon on Friday in Irving, Texas, at the University of Dallas.

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

