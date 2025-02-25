Texas Lutheran University women’s basketball capture regular season divisional title

SEGUIN, Texas – The women’s basketball program at Texas Lutheran University has rarely seen a team as successful as the one that has taken the court this season.
With a 20-4 overall record and 14-2 in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) play, the Bulldogs claimed a share of the Gold Division regular season title.
The Bulldogs share the divisional crown with McMurry University.
For the third time in program history
The Bulldogs begin the SCAC Women’s Basketball Tournament against the University of the Ozarks at noon on Friday in Irving, Texas, at the University of Dallas.