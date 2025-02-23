6 San Antonio area high school girls basketball teams punch tickets to state semifinals

SAN ANTONIO – The regional round of the high school girls basketball playoffs across Texas was delayed by a day due to weather on Friday night. This set up an intense Saturday as teams competed to punch their ticket to the fifth round.

Over at Littleton Gym, the Brennan Bears and Steele Lady Knights clashed in the 6A regional final, which packed the gym with players, parents, friends and coaches from all over the San Antonio area.

A trip the @Alamodome is on the line today as @slkbasketball takes on @BballBrennan in this 6A Regional Final at Littleton Gym. Don’t miss the highlights of this huge game on @ksatnews 🏀🏆 @KSATbgc #KSATsports #SanAntonio pic.twitter.com/EGEQN1PT8O — KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) February 22, 2025

Brennan took an early lead, but the Lady Knights kept it close and forced overtime. With less than a minute to play and Steel up three, sophomore forward Jasmine Travis blocked a Brennan shot, grabbed the rebound, and was fouled with four seconds left.

Travis missed her first free throw but sank her second, putting Steele up by four. The Bears attempted a four-point play, but the ball bounced off the rim, allowing the Lady Knights to advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2016.

Steele will face Summer Creek in the 6A Division I State Semifinals. The following game in the same gym brought a similar drama as Wagner and Pieper battled for the third time this season.

The Warriors had defeated Wagner in their first meeting, while the Thunderbirds won the second matchup in January.

The 5A Division I regional final was a perfect time for a tie-breaker.

Tie breaker to head to the state semifinals! @piepergrlshoops beat @ladytbirdgbb in their first meeting and the Thunderbirds returned the favor about a month ago. Today they meet again with a 5A Regional Final on the line. Don’t miss the highlights on @ksatnews 👀🏀🏆 @KSATbgc pic.twitter.com/5i7c6ubz0X — KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) February 22, 2025

The Warriors were hanging with Wagner for most of the first half, but LA Sneed and the Thunderbirds were able to pull away to beat Pieper 54-42.

Wagner will face Georgetown in the 5A Division I state semifinals.

The Churchill Chargers also advanced in the 6A Division II bracket, facing Fort Bend Hightower in the state semifinal round.

In 4A Division I, Fredericksburg will face La Vega; in 4A Division II, Cuero will face Bridge City in the state semifinals and the Jourdanton Indians will play in the 3A state semifinals against Kountze.

