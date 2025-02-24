Spurs Give, Frost Bank award $200,000 to two local organizations

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs Give and Frost announced they are awarding $200,000 to local organizations.

This is a part of their Operation Renovation Grant, which is in its seventh year of giving, according to a press release.

Recommended Videos

This year, Essence Preparatory and SAY Sí were given funding to enhance their spaces and provide students with safe places to learn and play.

“We are so excited to continue our seventh year of Operation Renovation with Frost,” said Julie McCarty, Director of Community Investments for Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E). “These grants don’t just fund upgrades—they open doors to new opportunities, and we’re proud to invest in these efforts for our community.”

Since Operation Renovation’s inception in the 2018 to 2019 season, Spurs Give and Frost has given over $1 million to 13 local youth-focused organizations, the release said.

Essence Preparatory is a tuition-free public school committed to providing an academically rigorous and culturally affirming education.

The school plans to use the funds for a multipurpose room supporting physical education classes, school events and athletic practices.

The release said the school will be getting a new scoreboard and upgraded sports equipment.

A new dance studio, including a bar and new mirrors, is also in the works.

SAY Sí, a youth development program specializing in arts mentorship to empower students, wants to use the funding to improve safety and accessibility.

The release said the campus will undergo renovations in various places. SAY Sí said the restrooms will be updated to improve accessibility, the front entrance will be redesigned to be more secure and welcome and administrative spaces will be upgraded to include more privacy for student services.

“At Frost, we believe in making people’s lives better, and partnering with the Spurs on these donations helps us do that,” said Jimmy Stead, Frost’s Chief Consumer Banking Officer. “We’re pleased that these gifts will help make a positive impact in our community.”

According to the release, online applications for the 2025-2026 Operation Renovation Grant will open in early November.