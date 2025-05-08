6 Medina Valley High School seniors sign to continue education, athletics

CASTROVILLE, Texas – Wednesday morning at Medina Valley High School, six senior student-athletes signed letters of intent to continue their education and athletic careers at the next level.

Michael Newton will play baseball at Ranger Junior College. Cade Galyon is set to play football at Gardner-Webb University. Gibson Conard will compete in track and field at the University of the Incarnate Word.

Tori Ruffin, a San Antonio All-Star basketball player, is heading to Elgin Community College to pursue her basketball career. Additionally, Cassandra Benavides and Addison Ortega will both attend Texas Lutheran University to play tennis.

These student-athletes exemplify dedication and hard work, and their achievements reflect the support of their coaches, families and the entire Medina Valley community.

