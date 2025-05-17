Skip to main content
Clear icon
84º
Join Insider for Free

Big Game Coverage

Harlan’s Tate Taylor shatters national record in 100-meter dash, goes 1-on-1 with KSAT 12 Sports

Taylor shares his reaction to crossing the finish line with a record-breaking time

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Big Game Coverage, KSAT Sports Now, Harlan High School, Tate Taylor

SAN ANTONIO – Harlan High School junior Tate Taylor has redefined what it means to be a track superstar.

He blazed his way to a national high school record in the 100-meter dash with a jaw-dropping time of 9.92 seconds at the 2025 UIL State Track and Field Championships.

On the same day, the sprint sensation also set a UIL Class 6A meet record in the 200-meter dash with a 20.14, cementing his status as one of the fastest high school athletes in history.

Adding to his remarkable resume, Taylor set a national indoor record in the 200 meters back in March, proving his dominance on any stage.

Taylor’s record-breaking 100-meter performance at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin was a historic moment, as he outran a stacked field to claim gold and etch his name in the national record books.

On Thursday, KSAT Sports Director Larry Ramirez spent time with Taylor to capture the raw emotion of his record-setting day.

Taylor shares his reaction to crossing the finish line in 9.92 seconds, the moment he realized he’d made history, and what it means to represent San Antonio on such a massive stage.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Larry Ramirez headshot

Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.

email

twitter

Mark Mendez headshot

email

Loading...

KSAT DEALS