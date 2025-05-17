Harlan’s Tate Taylor shatters national record in 100-meter dash, goes 1-on-1 with KSAT 12 Sports

SAN ANTONIO – Harlan High School junior Tate Taylor has redefined what it means to be a track superstar.

He blazed his way to a national high school record in the 100-meter dash with a jaw-dropping time of 9.92 seconds at the 2025 UIL State Track and Field Championships.

On the same day, the sprint sensation also set a UIL Class 6A meet record in the 200-meter dash with a 20.14, cementing his status as one of the fastest high school athletes in history.

Adding to his remarkable resume, Taylor set a national indoor record in the 200 meters back in March, proving his dominance on any stage.

Taylor’s record-breaking 100-meter performance at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin was a historic moment, as he outran a stacked field to claim gold and etch his name in the national record books.

On Thursday, KSAT Sports Director Larry Ramirez spent time with Taylor to capture the raw emotion of his record-setting day.

Taylor shares his reaction to crossing the finish line in 9.92 seconds, the moment he realized he’d made history, and what it means to represent San Antonio on such a massive stage.

