East Central softball team cruises to historic UIL 6A-DI state tournament appearance

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – For the first time in East Central High School softball history, the Hornets have advanced to the UIL Class 6A-Division I State Tournament, a milestone that marks the school’s first state tournament appearance in any sport in 28 years.

The 1997 girls’ basketball team was the last to reach this stage, while the boys’ basketball team brought home the school’s most recent state title in the 1994-1995 season.

The Hornets earned their spot by sweeping Buda Johnson in a thrilling best-of-three regional final series, setting up a semifinal clash with Clear Springs.

Clear Springs rolls into its first state tournament in program history with a strong resume under its belt. The Chargers upset the nation’s No. 4 team, Katy, in the regional semifinals, and battled past Atascocita in a hard-fought three-game series.

The Hornets’ plan of attack in the state semifinal is to score runs early and often.

“We want to give our pitchers relief,” East Central senior third baseman Kyana Lipardo said. “We want to be ahead, so the pitchers aren’t working to get ahead. Our offense is really good at putting runs on the board. So, we want to give the pitchers a little bit to fall back on so our defense can relax a little bit.”

“We’re ready to fight, ready to play,” said Lipardo.

One interesting subplot involving Lipardo and Clear Springs is Lipardo and Chargers’ Eri Garcia facing off before becoming teammates and roommates at Abilene Christian.

“I feel like there’s a difference between friendship and competition,” said Lipardo. “I do consider her a friend. It’s something to look back on as we get older. It is a big moment, but I feel like we’re just cruising.”

Lipardo embraces the challenge and sees it as a unique moment to cherish in the future.

The Hornets and Clear Springs will square off in a best-of-three state semifinal series, with Game 1 set for 7 p.m. Thursday in Seguin, Game 2 at 7 p.m. Friday in Wimberly and a potential Game 3 at 7 p.m. Saturday in Seguin.

