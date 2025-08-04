High school football kicks off with midnight practices across San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – In the words of Holy Cross head football coach Mike Harrison, the first day of high school football practice should be declared a “national holiday.”

On Monday, Aug. 4, Texas high school football programs that skipped spring camp received the green light to begin team practices for the 2025 season.

Big Game Coverage More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

KSAT 12 Sports fanned out across the region to capture the excitement, covering midnight practices at Lytle and Holy Cross, as well as early morning sessions at Davenport, Marion, Poth, and La Vernia.

Midnight practices, a cherished tradition in Texas high school football, mark the earliest moment teams can hit the field under University Interscholastic League (UIL) rules.

At Lytle and Holy Cross, players and coaches embraced the late-night energy, practicing from midnight to 2 a.m. under the stadium lights.

Watch the video above to experience the electric atmosphere and see the dedication of these teams as they kick off the season.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.