Brackenridge Eagles aim for turnaround with new coach Steve Garcia

Led by first-year head coach Steve Garcia, the Brackenridge Eagles are looking to turn things around this season.

Last season, Brackenridge went 0-10 overall and 0-6 in District 12-5A Division II. The Eagles haven’t won a game in two seasons and last made the playoffs in 2021. They have 10 starters returning from last season, with five on each side of the ball.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has them finishing last in District 12-5A Division II, and that’s all right by the Eagles, because this is a new team and a new season with a new vision.

