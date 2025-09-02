Skip to main content
Big Game Coverage

12’s Top 12: Week 2, 2025

See which teams made the cut in 12’s Top 12 ahead of Week 2 of the 2025 high school football season

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – After an eventful opening week of high school football, check out the latest 12’s Top 12 rankings across San Antonio and South Central Texas.

KSAT 12 Sports has you covered for the high school football season each and every week!

Make sure to watch KSAT Sports Now with Larry Ramirez and Mary Rominger weekdays at 7 p.m. to get Big Game Coverage highlights!

CLASS 6A

Rank:Record:
12. East Central0-1
11. Churchill1-0
10. Sotomayor0-1
9. Taft1-0
8. Clark1-0
7. Reagan0-1
6. Brandeis1-0
5. NB Canyon1-0
4. Johnson1-0
3. Harlan1-0
2. Brennan1-0
1. Steele1-0

CLASS 5A

Record:
12. Southwest Legacy1-0
11. Tivy 1-0
10. South San1-0
9. Lanier1-0
8. Boerne Champion1-0
7. Jay1-0
6. Southwest1-0
5. Boerne0-1
4. Alamo Heights1-0
3. New Braunfels1-0
2. Pieper1-0
1. Smithson Valley1-0

SUB-5A

Record:
12. Holy Cross0-1
11. Jourdanton0-1
10. Canyon Lake0-1
9. Hondo1-0
8. Antonian1-0
7. Central Catholic1-0
6. Poth1-0
5. Marion1-0
4. Devine1-0
3. Somerset1-0
2. Davenport1-0
1. La Vernia1-0

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Previous 12’s Top 12 during the 2025 season on KSAT:

