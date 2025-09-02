12’s Top 12: Week 2, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – After an eventful opening week of high school football, check out the latest 12’s Top 12 rankings across San Antonio and South Central Texas.

CLASS 6A

Rank: Record: 12. East Central 0-1 11. Churchill 1-0 10. Sotomayor 0-1 9. Taft 1-0 8. Clark 1-0 7. Reagan 0-1 6. Brandeis 1-0 5. NB Canyon 1-0 4. Johnson 1-0 3. Harlan 1-0 2. Brennan 1-0 1. Steele 1-0

CLASS 5A

Record: 12. Southwest Legacy 1-0 11. Tivy 1-0 10. South San 1-0 9. Lanier 1-0 8. Boerne Champion 1-0 7. Jay 1-0 6. Southwest 1-0 5. Boerne 0-1 4. Alamo Heights 1-0 3. New Braunfels 1-0 2. Pieper 1-0 1. Smithson Valley 1-0

SUB-5A

Record: 12. Holy Cross 0-1 11. Jourdanton 0-1 10. Canyon Lake 0-1 9. Hondo 1-0 8. Antonian 1-0 7. Central Catholic 1-0 6. Poth 1-0 5. Marion 1-0 4. Devine 1-0 3. Somerset 1-0 2. Davenport 1-0 1. La Vernia 1-0

